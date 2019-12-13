3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
World history in an American way: The U.S. "forgot" about the participation of the USSR in World War II
During a speech on the anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, Lloyd Austin called World War II veterans "saviors of the world," but did not mention a word about the Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazism. For the United States, the victors are "young men from the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and France.
It is known that the Americans and their allies deliberately delayed the opening of a second front and began Operation Overlord only in June 1944 against the background of a successful offensive of the Red Army.
President
All
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Lukashenko expresses his opinion on real situation in fighting climate change
Politics
All
Society
All
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
300m Russian rubles attracted for number of joint projects on import substitution
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All