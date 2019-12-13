PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

World history in an American way: The U.S. "forgot" about the participation of the USSR in World War II

During a speech on the anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, Lloyd Austin called World War II veterans "saviors of the world," but did not mention a word about the Soviet Union's role in defeating Nazism. For the United States, the victors are "young men from the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and France.

It is known that the Americans and their allies deliberately delayed the opening of a second front and began Operation Overlord only in June 1944 against the background of a successful offensive of the Red Army.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All