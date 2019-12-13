In the U.S., Biden-son is going on trial following Trump. On June 4 they will hear the lawyers of Hunter in the trials on several charges at once. The press, supporting the Democratic Party, assures that the processes have begun now not by chance: the Republicans are trying before the elections to collapse the ratings of Biden senior.

Hunter helped this scheme a lot: he is accused of illegal acquisition of weapons, and even in a state of drug intoxication. In another case, he is accused of failing to pay taxes on funds he earned in Romania, Mexico, China and Ukraine.