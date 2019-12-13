3.43 RUB
Biden's son to go on trial after Trump
In the U.S., Biden-son is going on trial following Trump. On June 4 they will hear the lawyers of Hunter in the trials on several charges at once. The press, supporting the Democratic Party, assures that the processes have begun now not by chance: the Republicans are trying before the elections to collapse the ratings of Biden senior.
Hunter helped this scheme a lot: he is accused of illegal acquisition of weapons, and even in a state of drug intoxication. In another case, he is accused of failing to pay taxes on funds he earned in Romania, Mexico, China and Ukraine.
It is noteworthy that Hunter, for example, helped Romanian mafia bosses to solve problems with the law. At the same time, he gave 10% of all his illegal earnings to someone he called in letters “the big guy in the White House.” No one doubts that this is the current President of the United States. Hunter Biden faces a total of 42 years in prison.
