Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers meet in Antalya

Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Dmitry Kuleba are meeting in Antalya, Turkey. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu. Before that, he spoke with Lavrov and Kuleba separately. The agenda of the talk includes cease-fire in Ukraine and resolution of humanitarian issues. The journalists were banned from the negotiations. The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine are expected to give separate press conferences at the end of the meeting.



The meetings are taking place within the Anatolian diplomatic forum against the background of the ongoing Russian military special operation in Ukraine. On the eve of the talks, Kuleba had a phone conversationwith the US Secretary of State Blinken.



