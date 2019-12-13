Belarus' accession to SCO to strengthen positions of Global South

Belarus' accession to the SCO will strengthen the positions of the countries of the Global South. This was announced in Beijing at a meeting between the Foreign Minister of our country and the head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

As the Chinese side noted, it is significant that the Foreign Minister of Belarus makes his first visit to China. The current meeting at the CPC Central Committee is an important step to implement the agreements reached in Astana between the leaders of the two countries.

Liu Jianchao, Head of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China:

Just a few days ago at the SCO summit, Belarus became a member of the organization. This is an important milestone in the development of the SCO, as it expands the borders of the organization from Asia to Europe. Now an important trend of the world processes is the rise of the countries of the Global South. The SCO is an organization of the Global South. Both China and Belarus are countries of the Global South. Belarus' accession is an important step for the SCO. It will play an important role for the establishment of a just world order.