3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Sweden's accession to NATO postponed again
If this news was not in the realm of high politics, it would be worth starting with the words, "You will laugh, but". So, Sweden, it seems, will never join the North Atlantic Alliance in the coming days. Meanwhile, it was supposed to happen as early as Monday, February 5. Yet, the Hungarian parliament was left to vote on the membership issue. All other states had long ago confirmed their consent. However, yesterday the Fidesz party announced that it would not take part in the vote. Together with it, the Christian Democrats announced a boycott of the parliamentary session.
Thus, Sweden's accession to NATO will be postponed for at least a few more months. The country, however, has already become a de facto member of the alliance. Foreign bases are legally allowed to be stationed there, and Sweden participates in all of the bloc's exercises. The government is even talking about the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons there.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All