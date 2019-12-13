Ukraine's accession to NATO will mark the beginning of World War III - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that Ukraine's accession to NATO will mark the beginning of the third world war. The head of the Slovak government the other day returned to his duties having recovered from a serious injury. Four bullets hit him during an assassination attempt, which caused the politician to spend almost two months in a hospital bed.

Fico's opinion on Ukraine's NATO membership is also shared by the Hungarian prime minister. Viktor Orban said that the North Atlantic Alliance is rapidly losing its function as a defense alliance. That is why Budapest refuses to participate in the bloc's mission in Ukraine. Hungary believes that its security depends on the situation in its neighboring regions and does not want to get involved in a big war.