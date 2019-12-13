AFU attacks bus with civilians in Belgorod Region

An AFU drone attacked a bus with civilians in Belgorod Region, BELTA reports. The region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov specified in his Telegram channel that the AFU attacked the bus in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. "As a result of which one person was injured. The man received shrapnel wounds to his leg, he required hospitalization. "In the near future he will be taken to a medical institution," informed Vyacheslav Gladkov.