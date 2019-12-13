3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
AFU attacks bus with civilians in Belgorod Region
An AFU drone attacked a bus with civilians in Belgorod Region, BELTA reports. The region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov specified in his Telegram channel that the AFU attacked the bus in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka. "As a result of which one person was injured. The man received shrapnel wounds to his leg, he required hospitalization. "In the near future he will be taken to a medical institution," informed Vyacheslav Gladkov.
In the afternoon of February 8, a missile danger was announced in Belgorod and Belgorod region, later it was canceled.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All