The armed forces of Ukraine remotely mined with foreign-made mines the village of Nizhny Mordok in the Kursk Region. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the commander of one of the units of the 14th army corps, operating as part of the Russian grouping of troops “North”.

He said that Ukrainian forces remotely mined the entire village with anti-tank mines. “The mines are German anti-tank mines with antennas,” he added.