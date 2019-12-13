The military activities continue in Ukraine. The forces from both sides shifted to the eastern borders of the country. Donetsk had another turbulent night. The Ukrainian forces shelled residential areas and civilians. The scale of the destruction is serious. An explosion damaged several floors of the residential building. According to preliminary data, one person was killed and four were injured. The eyewitnesses are sharing the details.



The Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, are claiming an increase in Russian shelling of Chernigov. The architectural monuments have been destroyed, there is no heating in residential buildings. The water supply has been severely disrupted.



The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called on Western countries to continue sanctions pressure against Moscow and help Kiev financially and with weapons. On March 29, Joe Biden and Vladimir Zelensky had a phone conversation. The American leader promised Ukraine a direct budget aid of half a billion dollars.



The Russian Defense Ministry denied information that missile strikes had been launched against the city of Uman, a Jewish pilgrimage site. "This is a fake!", Moscow declared. The religious sites are being turned into military targets by the Ukrainian authorities themselves. A number of synagogues have already housed the combat units. Ammunition has also been transported on school buses marked "Children". Moscow demands that the Ukrainian armed forces immediately stopped using civilian and religious facilities for military purposes.



