Ukrainian Armed Forces suffer serious losses
The new units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which have received NATO training and Western weapons, are mostly made up of new recruits and are suffering heavy losses. According to the New York Times, new brigades of Ukrainian troops, which were supposed to be the driving force behind the counteroffensive, are being formed from new recruits. Those have only undergone basic military training after being drafted.
And the first experience of the offensive against strong Russian defense lead to deplorable results. Since the beginning of the "counter-offensive" alone, the AFU has lost 43 thousand soldiers. And this is without taking into account the wounded and evacuated to Ukrainian and foreign hospitals, foreign mercenaries, as well as fighters eliminated as a result of strikes with precision weapons in rear areas, the Russian Defense Ministry specifies.
