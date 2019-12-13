3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ukrainian Armed Forces shell passenger bus in Kherson Region - people killed
The Ukrainian armed forces shelled a civilian bus in Kherson region. According to preliminary data, five people were killed. Three more were wounded. Evacuation efforts continue. The strike was carried out in the area of the Daryevsky Bridge. It is noted that the Ukrainian military fired a total of four HIMARS missiles.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All