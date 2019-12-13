PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
AFU to receive UAVs with range of up to 2.5 thousand kilometers

During 2024, the Kiev regime will receive drones with a range of up to 2.5 thousand kilometers, according to the Bild. Deliveries will be organized by ten manufacturers of UAVs as an alternative to long-range missiles. Thanks to such weapons, the AFU will be able to strike targets in the Urals and Polar Regions.

The German publication also reports on the novelty of the Ukrainian design bureau. Allegedly, these UAVs are capable of flying more than 3,000 kilometers. Then the question is logical: why does Kiev need Western supplies of drones? Bild does not report on this.

