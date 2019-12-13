3.42 RUB
AFU to receive UAVs with range of up to 2.5 thousand kilometers
During 2024, the Kiev regime will receive drones with a range of up to 2.5 thousand kilometers, according to the Bild. Deliveries will be organized by ten manufacturers of UAVs as an alternative to long-range missiles. Thanks to such weapons, the AFU will be able to strike targets in the Urals and Polar Regions.
The German publication also reports on the novelty of the Ukrainian design bureau. Allegedly, these UAVs are capable of flying more than 3,000 kilometers. Then the question is logical: why does Kiev need Western supplies of drones? Bild does not report on this.
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
