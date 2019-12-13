PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
AFU to receive new bomb of increased range produced by United States

Already today the first high-precision long-range bomb will arrive in Ukraine - reports Politico. This is the latest development of the U.S. military industry, which has a range of up to 150 kilometers.

Previously, tests of these weapons were conducted only at testing grounds, the Ukrainian conflict will allow to test the new bomb in combat conditions.

