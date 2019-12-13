3.42 RUB
AFU attempts a strike on Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
The AFU attempted to strike the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the situation in border regions.
“The enemy tried to strike the nuclear power plant today at night,” said Vladimir Putin.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has already been informed about the incident, it promised to send its representatives to assess the situation, the Russian President added.
Earlier on August 22, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, said that next week IAEA head Rafael Grossi is scheduled to visit Kursk NPP. The diplomat specified that he met with the director general of the organization and discussed with him all the issues on this trip.
On August 17, Grossi and Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev discussed the situation at the Kursk and Zaporozhye NPPs by phone. Likhachev emphasized that the situation around these nuclear plants continues to deteriorate, he also invited Grossi to visit Kursk NPP and the city of Kurchatov in the near future to personally assess the situation around the plant.
On August 6, AFU units went on the offensive to seize territory in the Kursk Region. According to the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, their advance has been stopped.
According to the Defense Ministry on August 22, the AFU lost more than 4.7 thousand servicemen and 68 tanks during the fighting in Kursk Region.
