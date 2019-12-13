3.42 RUB
Ukrainian armed forces hit shopping center in Donetsk
The AFU hit a working shopping center in Donetsk. It is reported about at least two hits in the building itself and one hit on a nearby house.
At the time of the shelling there were at least a hundred people in the shopping center, including children. According to preliminary data, the dead are two. The total number of injured is specified. At the moment it is known about seven wounded. Operational services are working at the site. There is a threat of a second attack. The building of the shopping center burned out completely, eyewitnesses report. In addition to the shopping center, the building of the Central City Hospital was damaged. The shell also damaged the neighboring residential buildings.
