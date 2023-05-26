Vucic puts Serbian army on high alert

Serbia's army has been put on high alert by the order of President Aleksandar Vucic. This was reported by TASS referring to the Serbian media.

According to the newspaper "Vecernje Novosti," Aleksandar Vucic ordered the army to urgently move to the administrative border with Kosovo and Metohija. The President took such a decision because of the police violence against the Serbian people in Kosovo.

Milos Vucevic, the head of the Serbian Defense Ministry, confirmed the information about the receipt of the President's instruction on his Twitter page. It is known that Aleksandar Vucic also called on NATO representatives to take immediate measures to stop the violence against the Serbs in Kosovo.

On May 26, it became known about the drastic aggravation of the situation in several Serbian municipalities of northern Kosovo and Metohija, where the special police of the Prime Minister of the unrecognized Kosovo was trying to take over the city administration buildings. Local residents are trying to defend the institutions, and security forces are using tear gas and stun grenades against them. Sirens are sounded in the cities, and there are reports of cell phone service disruptions.