Vucic: Kosovo will not be recognized

Serbian President Alexander Vucic said that there will be no recognition of the self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo by Belgrade in a meeting with representatives of the EU, Germany and France on social media.



"Talking about the future of Serbia, there will be no recognition of Kosovo! Right now we are talking with the EU Special Representative for dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina and other regional issues of the Western Balkans Miroslav Lajčák and with foreign and security policy advisors of France and Germany Emmanuel Bohn and Jens Pletner, always ready for compromise solutions, according to the Serbian Constitution and UN Security Council Resolution 1244," Vucic wrote on Instagram* and posted a photo from the meeting.



