Serbia will never join the North Atlantic Alliance. This was stated by the country's President Aleksandar Vucic at a rally dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia. Thus, Belgrade continues to insist on preserving its military neutrality and strengthening its independence amid regional tensions.

Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia:

We will never join NATO. We will preserve and defend our military neutrality. We are tired of lies from the West and we are ready to defend our independence by any means. Little Serbia will fight with truth, honor, knowledge and everything it has to preserve its territory, its people and its future.