3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Vucic: Serbia will never join NATO
Serbia will never join the North Atlantic Alliance. This was stated by the country's President Aleksandar Vucic at a rally dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of Yugoslavia. Thus, Belgrade continues to insist on preserving its military neutrality and strengthening its independence amid regional tensions.
Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia:
We will never join NATO. We will preserve and defend our military neutrality. We are tired of lies from the West and we are ready to defend our independence by any means. Little Serbia will fight with truth, honor, knowledge and everything it has to preserve its territory, its people and its future.
The day before, thousands of people gathered in the center of Belgrade. They brought banners with slogans condemning NATO aggression and called on the authorities to stop any cooperation with the Bloc. In particular, they demanded to close the NATO representation in the Serbian military and to abandon joint exercises with the Alliance.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All