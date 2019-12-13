EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Vucic: Serbia will continue its path to the EU, while maintaining friendship with Russia and China

Serbian authorities will continue to pursue an independent policy. This was stated by the President of the country. Aleksandar Vucic emphasized that Belgrade will not leave the path to the EU, but will maintain traditionally friendly relations with Russia and China. Vucic also assured that a color revolution in Serbia would fail due to the weak support of citizens for the opposition.

