The World Bank has called the rise in oil prices over the last two years a record in half a century. They have risen by 350% from their lowest levels during this time. The world is experiencing an energy crisis.



America imposes a state of emergency, a sharp rise in electricity prices and power shortages are expected in Switzerland in winter. Due to a shortage of fuel supplies from Russia after the embargo, European oil refineries are shutting down. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic assessed his country's losses due to the Western sanctions against Russian oil.



Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia:

600 million dollars was taken directly out of our pockets only due to sanctions on Russian oil, 600 million directly out of the pockets of Serbian citizens. People in Serbia should know this. Iraqi oil is 31 dollars a barrel more expensive, and they want to impose sanctions against us for buying Russian oil and taking it by sea to Croatia. They took $600 million from us, and we still have to pay more money for gas.



The Serbian leader also reported problems with coal and the repair of thermal power plants. The courageous decision of the Serbian authorities not to join the Western sanctions against Russia is economically beneficial for the republic. And Belgrade stays on its principled position - on Friday it signs a gas agreement with the Russian side.



