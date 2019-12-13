Vucic says he is warned about attempts of color revolution in Serbia

The special services of Eastern countries (China, Russia) are warning of attempts to organize and hold a color revolution in Serbia, said President Aleksandar Vucic, RIA Novosti.

In the evening of May 19, the Serbian head of state addressed a rally of many thousands of people in a square in Belgrade's satellite city of Pančevo. At the same time, at 18:00 (19:00 Moscow time) another mass opposition protest in Belgrade "against violence in Serbia" began in front of the building of the Assembly (Parliament) of the country.

"I get data from various services, and our counterpart services from the East tell us that these are attempts at color revolutions and so on. And I tell them: I don't know what they are trying, I only know that it is disgusting to try to abuse on the tragedy, the death of children," Vucic told the crowd.

A student who was seriously wounded in the May 3 school shooting at the Children's Hospital in Belgrade died on May 15, bringing the death toll to ten. Three more seriously wounded - a teacher, a student and a schoolboy - are still being treated.

On May 8, the opposition Democratic Party, People's Party, Freedom and Justice Party and other opponents gathered via social networks supporters and citizens for a peaceful protest march from the Assembly (Parliament) to the government building. The slogan of the action was "Serbia against violence", the organizers said during the march that 50 thousand people participated, the Serbian Interior Ministry did not give an official estimate of the number of participants.