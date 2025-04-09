Aleksandar Vulin, the Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia, stated in an interview with TASS that Brussels has developed a scenario for the removal of President Aleksandar Vučić through Western intelligence agencies. He believes this is part of a deliberate strategy.

“The attempt to overthrow my government on the streets of Belgrade is not a protest of the discontented, but an active effort by Western intelligence services and a political project of the Brussels administration aimed at replacing President Vučić with a government that shares EU values and is willing to comply with the EU administration's policies: recognizing Kosovo, abandoning the Republic of Srpska, and imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation,” explained Aleksandar Vulin.

He further added that the EU is forcing Serbia to pretend it does not see how Brussels fuels every attempt to destabilize Vučić's government and to overthrow the democratically elected leadership.