Vulin Accuses Brussels of Plotting to Oust Serbian President
Aleksandar Vulin, the Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia, stated in an interview with TASS that Brussels has developed a scenario for the removal of President Aleksandar Vučić through Western intelligence agencies. He believes this is part of a deliberate strategy.
“The attempt to overthrow my government on the streets of Belgrade is not a protest of the discontented, but an active effort by Western intelligence services and a political project of the Brussels administration aimed at replacing President Vučić with a government that shares EU values and is willing to comply with the EU administration's policies: recognizing Kosovo, abandoning the Republic of Srpska, and imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation,” explained Aleksandar Vulin.
He further added that the EU is forcing Serbia to pretend it does not see how Brussels fuels every attempt to destabilize Vučić's government and to overthrow the democratically elected leadership.
On March 15, 2025, large-scale protests against the current government took place in Belgrade, with over 100,000 participants, according to the Serbian Ministry of the Interior. A wave of protests swept the country starting in November 2024, following a tragedy at the Novi Sad train station, where the collapse of a concrete canopy resulted in 15 fatalities. Protesters accuse the government of negligence that led to the disaster. In response to the growing protests, President Vučić assured that Serbia would not allow a repeat of a “color revolution” akin to the events on the Maidan in Kiev.