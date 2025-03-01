The deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine cannot occur without the consent of Russia. Negotiations between Russia and the United States demonstrate that the conflict faced by Russia is essentially not with Ukraine, but with the collective West. This statement was made by Serbia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Aleksandar Vulin.

Aleksandar Vulin stated: "The United States serves as the primary negotiator on behalf of the West, while the European Union is completely absent from this process. I am uncertain how they plan to involve themselves. The EU is pursuing a foolish policy. They neither respect their own citizens nor their own interests, which has led them into an anti-Russian hysteria. Now we are witnessing the consequences; the EU's economy is becoming increasingly weak, and its political influence is dwindling."