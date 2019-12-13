PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Russian presidential elections scheduled for March 17, 2024

Russian Presidential elections are scheduled for March 17, 2024. The resolution to this effect was adopted on December 7 at a meeting of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly, reports BELTA.

"The Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation decided to appoint the election of the President of the Russian Federation on March 17, 2024," the text of the document reads.

"In essence, this decision gives a start to the beginning of the election campaign," said Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All