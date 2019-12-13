The EU countries are holding elections to the European Parliament. They will be completed on June 9.

Sociological companies associated with official Brussels publish panic forecasts. Polling data allow to conclude that right-wing parties and Euroskeptics will win a convincing victory in nine countries of the united Europe. We are talking about Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Czech Republic, France, Italy and a number of other countries. In another eight countries, the right-wing parties will come second, or at least third, in the elections: Germany, Sweden, Spain, Portugal and several other countries.

In total, opponents of the current political and economic strategy of Brussels will receive from one third to one half of the mandates: thus, the right-wing will be able to exert a significant influence on the decisions of the European Parliament, which has 720 deputies.