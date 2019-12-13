3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Expulsion of German soldiers from Lithuania
The scandal with NATO soldiers in Lithuania continues. Several soldiers have been deported from the country. Such measures were taken after the soldiers had been accused of committing sexual crimes and racially motivated insults. In April, the incident's participants were spotted at a party in a Lithuanian hotel. There they sang right-wing and anti-Semitic songs and allegedly committed acts of sexual violence. The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense has opened an investigation into the unacceptable actions of the military.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All