An explosion took place on the Crimean Bridge. The flames engulfed 7 fuel tanks of a passing freight train. The roadway of one of the two car lanes was severely damaged, and the railroad tracks were also damaged. Two bridge spans were destroyed, although the pylons are still standing, authorities said.



The damage is estimated at $8-10 million and the incident is expected to be over within 2-3 weeks. By now, the fire has been extinguished. Video footage of the explosion has been released.



Russian authorities have determined that it was a terrorist attack. In the early morning a truck drove onto the bridge. It was booby-trapped and the detonation of the charge was done in such a way as to cause maximum damage to the entire infrastructure. The fate of the driver is not clear: if he was in the cab, he had no chance of survival. If we are talking about a suicide bomber, then the attack was carried out in the best traditions of ISIS and al-Qaeda - that is with complete indifference to human life.



Official Kiev has not taken the blame, but associates of President Zelensky have published unequivocal statements that point to the involvement of Ukrainian saboteurs in what happened. A post by presidential adviser Mikhail Podolyak reports that this is just the beginning and that Crimea will soon be completely free of Russian presence.



