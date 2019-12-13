A warning appeared in the Ukrainian official media: citizens accepting food from the Russian military may be convicted of collaborationism. A new law has been in effect in the country since August 16, which promises a penalty of 15 years in prison for the so-called collaboration with the enemy. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have become de facto criminals. After all, in territories occupied by the Allied troops, the only way not to die of hunger is through humanitarian aid from military administrations. It is unlikely, of course, that thousands of people will go to jail. Kiev, it seems, simply wants to achieve a mass exodus from territories not under Ukrainian control to territories under Ukrainian control.



Threat of nuclear disaster in Zaporizhzhia



This seems to be a specific form of state terror like the shelling of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Last night, the vicinity of the nuclear plant and the town of Elektrodar were again subjected to artillery fire by the AFU. Moscow is still trying to make the Europeans aware of the danger of what is happening. Today, Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with French President Macron. The Russian leader again described the possible consequences for Europe of a nuclear catastrophe provoked by the Ukrainian military. Unfortunately, during the recent UN Security Council meeting, the West did not want to hear Moscow.



