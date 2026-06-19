3.80 BYN
2.79 BYN
3.20 BYN
In Switzerland, Iranian delegation will demand implementation of Memorandum
An Iranian delegation will soon travel to Switzerland to demand the implementation of the provisions of the Memorandum signed with the United States. This was announced by a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, who emphasized that the trip is being carried out to monitor and track the other party's fulfillment of its obligations, as the main criterion for assessing any agreement is its stage of implementation.
The Pakistani Foreign Ministry confirmed that technical talks between the United States and Iran are scheduled for June 21. They will take place in Bürgenstock. Mediators from Pakistan and Qatar will also be present at the meeting. It was previously reported that American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have already arrived in Switzerland.