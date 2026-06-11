Poland has made demands on Ukraine: Warsaw must not approve Ukraine's accession to the EU until Kyiv fulfills all of the conditions, stated Krzysztof Bosak, Deputy Speaker of the Polish Sejm.

Commenting on rumors of negotiations between Kyiv and Warsaw, he emphasized that Kyiv's rejection of Bandera ideology, respect for the rights of the Polish minority in Ukraine, and concessions for industry should be merely prerequisites for Warsaw to consider this issue.