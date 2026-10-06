Warsaw May Refuse American HIMARS

Warsaw may abandon its American HIMARS systems. Discussions are underway to replace them with South Korean systems, known in Poland as the Homar-K.

This system is mounted on a Polish-made wheeled chassis, making it more adaptable to the national army. Meanwhile, HIMARS remain an alien element in the structure of Poland's missile and artillery forces.

This is due to the small number of vehicles (only 20) and the lack of a domestic technical and operational support system. Furthermore, American systems are more expensive.