Warsaw Refuses to Accept Refugees under EU Migration Pact
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Warsaw has finally decided not to accept migrants under the Migration Pact. The country has already submitted an application to the European Commission for a waiver of its obligations to accept migrants under the solidarity mechanism provided for in the EU Pact on Migration.
Polish authorities have stated that they will neither accept migrants nor pay financial compensation for rejecting them. The European Commission, in turn, previously proposed that several countries issue waivers due to increased migration pressure.