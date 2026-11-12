Washington and Tehran May Return to Direct Talks

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance is considering the possibility of holding in-person talks with a high-ranking Iranian security official, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The U.S. President has backed this initiative and authorized Vance to conduct negotiations with the Iranian side. Doha, the capital of Qatar, is being considered as a potential venue for the meeting.

For several weeks, the U.S. has sought to increase economic pressure on Iran by closing its land borders with neighboring countries. However, they have encountered resistance from the nations involved, The New York Times reports. According to the newspaper’s sources, the Islamic Republic’s neighbors—most notably Turkey, Iraq, and Pakistan—are growing increasingly wary and dissatisfied with U.S. policy, fearing that it could cause as much damage to them as it would to Tehran.