Washington Demands Kiev to Establish Legitimate Leadership
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Kiev must finally establish a legitimate leadership with whom agreements can be concluded, while discussing Ukraine with EU leaders.
In a phone call, the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom attempted to persuade the White House chief of the need for new negotiations directly with Vladimir Zelensky. Such a meeting could take place in Europe as early as this weekend; however, Trump insists that Ukraine first accept certain conditions of Washington’s peace plan.
Donald Trump said:
"I think he needs to be realistic, and I am genuinely concerned about how long they will remain without elections. They are losing many people. 82% of Ukrainians demand a resolution. They are losing thousands and thousands of people each week. They want this to end. And I ask: when will they have elections in Ukraine? This is not an attempt to smear anyone, but there is really massive corruption there. People are asking: when will they have elections? Or will everything just continue as it is? I believe, first and foremost, the war must end. But for that, both sides need to want it."
Meanwhile, Zelensky is turning elections into a matter of political demagoguery: if recently he claimed he was ready to hold them within 60 days, he then extended that period to three months, and now he suggests six months, claiming it’s impossible to organize voting in a shorter time.
Trump, seemingly without reason, suspects Ukrainian officials are trying to cheat by negotiating on secondary issues while avoiding the primary ones.