In a phone call, the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom attempted to persuade the White House chief of the need for new negotiations directly with Vladimir Zelensky. Such a meeting could take place in Europe as early as this weekend; however, Trump insists that Ukraine first accept certain conditions of Washington’s peace plan.

"I think he needs to be realistic, and I am genuinely concerned about how long they will remain without elections. They are losing many people. 82% of Ukrainians demand a resolution. They are losing thousands and thousands of people each week. They want this to end. And I ask: when will they have elections in Ukraine? This is not an attempt to smear anyone, but there is really massive corruption there. People are asking: when will they have elections? Or will everything just continue as it is? I believe, first and foremost, the war must end. But for that, both sides need to want it."