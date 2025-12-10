Washington Discusses Possibility of Creating Alternative to G7

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc86504f-5540-4a04-882f-c5524f407de3/conversions/72fc4ebe-cfb9-4885-8a64-0a6c93ebc3d5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc86504f-5540-4a04-882f-c5524f407de3/conversions/72fc4ebe-cfb9-4885-8a64-0a6c93ebc3d5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc86504f-5540-4a04-882f-c5524f407de3/conversions/72fc4ebe-cfb9-4885-8a64-0a6c93ebc3d5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bc86504f-5540-4a04-882f-c5524f407de3/conversions/72fc4ebe-cfb9-4885-8a64-0a6c93ebc3d5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The U.S. administration is preparing a new format for international cooperation. Politico reports that Washington is discussing the possibility of creating a five-nation alliance - Russia, the United States, China, India, and Japan—as an alternative to the G7.

Concurrently, according to the Wall Street Journal, the White House has presented European partners proposals for Moscow's full return to the global economy. The documents outline plans to use approximately $200 billion in frozen Russian assets for projects in Ukraine, as well as investments by American companies in strategic Russian sectors—from rare earth metal mining to Arctic energy projects.