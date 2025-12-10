3.75 BYN
Washington Discusses Possibility of Creating Alternative to G7
The U.S. administration is preparing a new format for international cooperation. Politico reports that Washington is discussing the possibility of creating a five-nation alliance - Russia, the United States, China, India, and Japan—as an alternative to the G7.
Concurrently, according to the Wall Street Journal, the White House has presented European partners proposals for Moscow's full return to the global economy. The documents outline plans to use approximately $200 billion in frozen Russian assets for projects in Ukraine, as well as investments by American companies in strategic Russian sectors—from rare earth metal mining to Arctic energy projects.
These initiatives have sparked heated debate in Europe: some countries support the idea of Moscow's reintegration, while others are militantly opposed.