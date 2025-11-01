3.68 BYN
Washington Has no Intention of Transferring Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The conflict in Ukraine could end in the next few months, after which Moscow and Washington will finally begin to improve economic relations, Trump stated.
The American leader also noted that he was forced to impose sanctions on Russia, and that he generally advocates reconciliation through persuasion and compromise. He noted that this is how eight wars have already been resolved.
However, contrary to American newspaper reports, there is no talk of transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine. Trump stated that he is not even considering such a possibility.