The conflict in Ukraine could end in the next few months, after which Moscow and Washington will finally begin to improve economic relations, Trump stated.

The American leader also noted that he was forced to impose sanctions on Russia, and that he generally advocates reconciliation through persuasion and compromise. He noted that this is how eight wars have already been resolved.