The U.S. decision not to invite the OSCE to observe the midterm elections was unexpected in form yet logical in substance. Media expert Dmitry Shvayba explains why Washington has joined the group of countries that question the organization’s objectivity, what the core complaints against the OSCE are, and where the broader crisis of international institutions is leading.

The United States in the same club as Belarus and Russia

According to Shvayba, the United States has entered, by a relatively simple move, the club of states that seriously doubt the OSCE’s capacity to analyze elections impartially. Belarus and Russia were already members; the United States has now joined them. “This constitutes a serious challenge for the organization itself. It points to deep and complex problems that have developed inside this structure,” the expert noted.

He highlighted an important nuance: the United States simply does not have a single, uniform electoral system. It rests on traditions formed in individual states and on the legal frameworks created by those states’ legislatures. The idea of the monitoring the OSCE has carried out in the U.S. since 2002 was never fully representative — it was largely a demonstrative exercise in presence.

Different states take sharply different attitudes toward international observation. The Northeast, more integrated into the international agenda, tends to be open to such processes, while southern states “mentally reject the idea of international observation and regard it with skepticism.”

Shvayba also recalled the practice of “observation from the corridor.” In many Western countries, international observers are often invited merely to watch from behind a door or are not even encouraged to leave their place of residence. “This raises a serious question: how objective can such an analytical system be? How accurately can one evaluate what is happening? And what is the real value of the final report?” the expert asked.

The Trump team doubts the assessments

In Shvayba’s view, the Trump administration strongly questions the objectivity of election assessments regardless of the outcome. A narrative is already being pushed that the Republicans will lose. The elections are labeled “midterm” precisely because only 33 of 100 senators are up for re-election and the balance of power remains uncertain until the end. The administration understands that OSCE decisions and its final report can become instruments of political pressure.

The expert argued that the decision to decline the organization’s services was deliberate. Despite the peculiarities of its formation, the OSCE is housed in one of Vienna’s most prestigious locations. “It is not hard to notice that the first flag in the pantheon of flags displayed in front of the building is, for some reason, the flag of the United States of America — even though this is the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe,” Shvayba emphasized. In his assessment, the organization’s real mission has been closer to “democracy for export” than to an objective evaluation of processes within its own participating states.

How the OSCE compromised itself

The principal charge against the OSCE, according to the expert, is that identical processes in different countries are assessed differently. This has long been the main Belarusian grievance, the main Russian grievance, and now the United States has adopted the same assessment. “One cannot expect objectivity from the OSCE,” Shvayba stated.

Second, countries holding elections frequently encounter situations in which reports appear to have been written in advance according to a template, while the mission itself remains largely formal.

Belarus, he said, has fully experienced this pattern: “We tried to build relations with the organization and its structural unit, the ODIHR, which worked actively here. But the scenario was always the same. If we do not fit into the prevailing international conjuncture, you receive a ready-made conclusion on your elections no matter what you do.”

The OSCE has stepped back from security problems

A second major point, in the expert’s opinion, is that Europe needs a functioning security process more than ever. Institutional capacity is lacking, and political and economic rifts have opened in the center of the continent. The OSCE not only fails to fulfill this function; in Shvayba’s view, it has largely withdrawn from it.

“Let us ask the question: where, in fact, is the voice of the OSCE in this complex situation in Europe that deeply concerns people on both sides?” he asked.

A demand for a new architecture

Old institutions that for years simulated the provision of security and human rights through formal monitoring no longer work. Many countries, including Belarus’s allies, recognized this long ago and are building fundamentally different organizations with which they can cooperate, including on the monitoring of their own elections.

Asked where the crisis of institutionalization in international relations is leading, Shvayba was concise: “The situation is such that problems are accumulating faster than the structures designed to solve them are being formed. Ultimately this will produce a demand for a new architecture of international security, anti-sanctions cooperation, and a new understanding of the global space.”