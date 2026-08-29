Washington Makes Historic Oil Deal with Caracas

The United States has signed an agreement with Venezuela on the largest oil deal in history, Donald Trump announced. It is a 100-year concession.

According to the American President, the deal grants the United States control over more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan oil reserves in 17 fields. This will help more than double American oil reserves and reduce gasoline prices, the White House chief added.

Trump clarified that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pentagon Secretary of War Pete Hegseth administered the deal on the American side.