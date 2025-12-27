3.72 BYN
Washington Post: 717 Unicorn Companies Went Bankrupt in 2025
The Washington Post reports that the number of corporate bankruptcies in the United States has risen to levels previously seen only during the Great Depression.
This surge mainly affects large companies, specifically those valued at a billion dollars or more. These companies have been hit hardest by inflation and rising import tariffs. Over the past year, the number of so-called “mega-bankruptcies” increased by 17%. As of December, 717 so-called unicorn companies have gone bankrupt this year.
The Washington Post characterizes this as a sign of an impending major economic crisis. Over the last decades, a significant layer of companies with purely virtual capitalization has formed in the country. The loss of such fictitious capital in this situation appears to be inevitable.