Washington Reconsiders Its Attitude toward Ukrainian Refugees
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Washington may begin deporting Ukrainian refugees. About 120,000 Ukrainians in the United States risk losing their temporary legal status and facing deportation, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The "Uniting for Ukraine" program, launched by the Biden administration, allowed a quarter of a million refugees to enter the country, but now its effect is limited.
Thus, those who arrived after August 2023 could become illegal unless the program is extended.