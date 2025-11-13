Washington Reconsiders Its Attitude toward Ukrainian Refugees

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b37c6dc5-e458-4805-a27e-29c983664c94/conversions/4ba54e7a-c861-41c9-9418-9ac103fa1781-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b37c6dc5-e458-4805-a27e-29c983664c94/conversions/4ba54e7a-c861-41c9-9418-9ac103fa1781-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b37c6dc5-e458-4805-a27e-29c983664c94/conversions/4ba54e7a-c861-41c9-9418-9ac103fa1781-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b37c6dc5-e458-4805-a27e-29c983664c94/conversions/4ba54e7a-c861-41c9-9418-9ac103fa1781-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Washington may begin deporting Ukrainian refugees. About 120,000 Ukrainians in the United States risk losing their temporary legal status and facing deportation, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The "Uniting for Ukraine" program, launched by the Biden administration, allowed a quarter of a million refugees to enter the country, but now its effect is limited.