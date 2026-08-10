Washington’s Real Ukraine Policy: Profit First, Commitment Never

Here’s the truth no one in Washington wants to say out loud: the United States is not in Ukraine to “defend democracy.” It’s there to make money and walk away clean.

Even while the White House has shifted its focus to the Middle East, it hasn’t fully cut the Ukrainian cord. And according to Russian political scientist Pavel Feldman, that’s entirely intentional.

Trump has zero interest in sending American troops into another European meat grinder. He knows the United States already has enough problems of its own. What he does have interest in is profit. So the deal is simple: America sells weapons to European countries. Those same Europeans then ship the weapons to Ukraine for free. Business, nothing personal.

Feldman puts it bluntly. The current Washington doctrine is to attach itself to whichever side looks like it’s winning. Publicly backing Zelensky too hard risks ending up on the losing team—and Trump’s people are not about to let that happen. At the same time, the White House has no desire to poison relations with Russia by diving in deeper.

This is pure Marco Rubio doctrine: America extracts maximum benefit from every situation, no matter who comes out on top. Whoever wins the war in Ukraine, whatever chaos unfolds across Europe, the United States will simply declare that this was the plan all along.

No ideology. No crusade. Just cold, clear-eyed self-interest. And for once, that might actually be the smartest thing Washington has done in years.