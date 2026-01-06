Washington Unveils Three-Phase Changing Plan for Venezuela

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/11b8d77b-d306-42ef-aae1-9a04838d565c/conversions/326c038e-9167-42f9-ab4b-6860b9ff974c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/11b8d77b-d306-42ef-aae1-9a04838d565c/conversions/326c038e-9167-42f9-ab4b-6860b9ff974c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/11b8d77b-d306-42ef-aae1-9a04838d565c/conversions/326c038e-9167-42f9-ab4b-6860b9ff974c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/11b8d77b-d306-42ef-aae1-9a04838d565c/conversions/326c038e-9167-42f9-ab4b-6860b9ff974c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed details of a three-stage plan to change the political and economic situation in Venezuela.

According to him, the first step is aimed at stabilizing the Bolivarian Republic: the US plans to prevent chaos and gain control of oil revenues, some of which it promises to use for the needs of the population. This amounts to 30-50 million barrels, which are intended to be used for domestic consumption.

The second phase involves economic recovery and opening the Venezuelan market to Western companies under terms Washington calls fair. At the same time, the American side promises to promote national reconciliation and amnesty for the opposition.