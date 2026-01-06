3.67 BYN
Washington Unveils Three-Phase Changing Plan for Venezuela
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed details of a three-stage plan to change the political and economic situation in Venezuela.
According to him, the first step is aimed at stabilizing the Bolivarian Republic: the US plans to prevent chaos and gain control of oil revenues, some of which it promises to use for the needs of the population. This amounts to 30-50 million barrels, which are intended to be used for domestic consumption.
The second phase involves economic recovery and opening the Venezuelan market to Western companies under terms Washington calls fair. At the same time, the American side promises to promote national reconciliation and amnesty for the opposition.
The third phase provides for a transition period and political reforms to solidify the new rules of the game. According to Secretary of State Rubio, some processes will proceed in parallel, and the details of the plan will be announced in the coming days.