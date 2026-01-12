Washington urges US citizens to leave Iran due to risk of increased unrest

US authorities are urging American citizens to leave Iran immediately due to the risk of increased unrest.

Americans are being asked to develop an exit plan that would not depend on US government assistance or to find a safe place and stock up on essential supplies.

At the same time, increased fighter activity has been reported at the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, located 300 km from the Iranian border.

Meanwhile, Washington is considering its options for dealing with Iran. The White House stated that Trump is also exploring military options, although he prefers diplomacy. Media reports indicate that the range of influence on Tehran could include cyber operations and psychological campaigns. However, the central elements of a potential military response remain the Air Force and long-range missiles. However, for now, Trump has resorted to his favorite tactic: announcing the imposition of 25 percent tariffs on all countries doing business with Iran. The American leader emphasized that the decision is effective immediately and is not subject to review.