Washington wants to take control of all of Greenland's resources

The United States is seeking permission to permanently station its troops in Greenland, even if the island gains independence. This is according to the Washington Post, citing officials from the United States, Denmark, and Greenland.

Furthermore, according to the publication, a US veto on any significant investment in Greenland is being discussed, ostensibly to prevent the growing influence of Washington's perceived adversaries in the region.

This point in the negotiations is met with disapproval in both Greenland and Denmark. Moreover, Washington is also interested in extracting oil, uranium, and critical minerals in Greenland. As the publication notes, the US demands are so serious that Greenlandic officials see them as an infringement on their sovereignty. They stated that the American demands would tie their hands for generations.