Washington withdraws from more than 60 international organizations

The United States is officially terminating its membership in 66 international organizations, 31 of which operate under the auspices of the UN. White House President Donald Trump signed a memorandum explaining the decision by saying that these organizations no longer serve the country's interests.

Washington stated that an audit revealed their wastefulness, ineffectiveness, and the promotion of ideological agendas that contradict American sovereignty. The administration emphasized that many organizations promote radical climate policies and ideas about global governance.

The United States has previously withdrawn from the Paris Climate Agreement, the World Health Organization, and the UN Human Rights Council. Funding for the UN agency that aids Palestinian refugees has also been halted.