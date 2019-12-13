PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Washington Post: United States preparing for long conflict in Yemen

The United States continues to provoke and fuel conflicts in different parts of the world. Now Washington is preparing for a long conflict in Yemen - informs the Washington Post.

The Biden administration is drawing up plans for a prolonged military campaign against the Houthis after 10-day strikes failed to stop the group's attacks on maritime commerce.

