3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Washington Times: US politicians demand to check Biden for dementia
American politicians demand dementia testing of US President Joe Biden, reports the Washington Times.
Biden's symptoms, in particular confusion, memory problems, stumbling and confused gait, served as such calls. A letter demanding that Biden underwent a cognitive test for mental abilities has already been signed by 84 Republicans from the House of Representatives. In the near future, the 81-year-old U.S. President will have an annual medical examination, but such a test will not be included in it. According to the White House press secretary, according to the results of last year's medical examination Biden is "healthy, energetic and fit for successful performance of presidential duties".
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All