Washington Times: US politicians demand to check Biden for dementia

Biden's symptoms, in particular confusion, memory problems, stumbling and confused gait, served as such calls. A letter demanding that Biden underwent a cognitive test for mental abilities has already been signed by 84 Republicans from the House of Representatives. In the near future, the 81-year-old U.S. President will have an annual medical examination, but such a test will not be included in it. According to the White House press secretary, according to the results of last year's medical examination Biden is "healthy, energetic and fit for successful performance of presidential duties".