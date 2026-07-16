Water Crisis in the Netherlands: Country Officially Declares Resource Shortage
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Netherlands has officially announced a shortage of water resources across its entire territory — the country is on the brink of a water deficit.
The authorities plan to adjust the operation of dams on the tributaries of the Rhine to regulate water levels and introduce restrictions on groundwater extraction in several regions.
In some areas, farmers have been banned from irrigating their fields, and navigation on small canals has been paralysed.