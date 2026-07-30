Wave of Cadre Changes Hits SBU as Zelensky Continues Government Reshuffle

Volodymyr Zelensky has conducted large-scale personnel reshuffles in the Security Service of Ukraine and appointed Brigadier General Oleg Fedorov as the new head of the SBU “A” Special Operations Center in place of Yevhen Khmara, who is currently serving as acting Minister of Defense. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

In addition, permanent heads of SBU directorates have been appointed in eight regions. The personnel changes affected the Chernivtsi, Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Lviv, Ternopil, Mykolaiv and Zhytomyr regions.

Zelensky also appointed Aleksey Sobolev, who previously served as acting Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, as a new deputy head of his office. Sobolev was a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with the United States that took place in February 2026 in Geneva.

On 16 July the Verkhovna Rada approved the new composition of the Ukrainian government, appointing 16 ministers. The positions of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Defense remained vacant. Prior to that Zelensky had announced his intention to carry out further personnel changes in the Cabinet of Ministers, including the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. Against the background of Fedorov’s resignation, actions in support of the former head of the defense ministry as well as protests against the then Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi took place in Kyiv and a number of other cities. On 22 July Zelensky appointed Mykhailo Drapatyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, replacing Syrskyi in that post. The authorities have not yet appointed a new Minister of Defense; the duties of the head of the ministry continue to be performed by Yevhen Khmara.