"We don't have the full picture": the dodgy Starmer fails to condemn US aggression against Venezuela

"Now the Americans have converted everything to their favorite television format, a marketing format. They'll air reality shows, they'll show Maduro alive, they'll show his family, they'll show some supposedly independent court, and within the next year, they'll be able to redistribute Venezuelan oil and install their own obedient rulers, their own obedient administrators. And then, what happens by the end of this Maduro story, I think the international community will forget. So, this is a long, well-thought-out, technologically advanced story. And, of course, the Americans have made significant strides in their mastery of seizing power in sovereign states. Previously, leaders who disagreed with them were simply killed. Now they're offering us a TV show."